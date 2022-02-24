e-Paper Get App

India reports 14,148 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in last 24 hours
World

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

LIVE Russia-Ukraine War- Live Updates: Multiple explosions heard in Ukraine after Putin declares war

FPJ Web Desk
|
Powerful explosions reported in Ukraine, Russian troops, crossing border, Ukraine declares Martial Law                          

24 February 2022 10:04 AM IST

'Special operation' aims to protect Ukrainians, says Russia at UN meet

