Russia-Ukraine war: More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers, around 10 civilians killed, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

More than 40 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed in Ukraine so far after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on the European cuntry on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen".

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy updating over the current situation said more than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians have been killed.

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.

Putin justified it all in a televised address, asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine - a false claim the US had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion.

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians killed - AFP News Agency quotes Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/0FKVprKpI9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees, and credulously claimed that Russia doesn't intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to "demilitarise" it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have said that they managed to stop Russian troops in northern Ukraine's Chernihiv region, but heavy fighting is underway in Kharkiv, located in northeast part of the country, where the "enemy" has suffered casualties.

Around 50 Russian troops were killed in Ukraine's "retaliation" to Moscow's military operations, Ukrainian forces said on Thursday in a post on the General Staff's verified Facebook page, claiming that they have shot down six Russian Air Force planes, and two choppers as well as destroying two tanks.

Urging citizens to stay calm, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that all military units are in their positions.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 04:27 PM IST