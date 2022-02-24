Russia-Ukraine war: PM Narendra Modi likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight

Amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight.

According to news agency ANI, the PM likely to speak his Russian counterpart tonight after the country opened attacked on Ukraine.

PM Modi is also meeting key ministers of his cabinet to discuss the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have already reached his residence. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials will also attend the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight: Sources #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/825LKD0WMC — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

This comes hours after Ukraine envoy to India Igor Polikha sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention amid the Russian invasion. Urging PM Modi to take steps to solve the crisis, Igor Polikha said, "India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation."

"We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky," Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha said.

"I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but, the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. Because of his strong voice, Putin would at least think it over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude from the Indian Government," he said.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:08 PM IST