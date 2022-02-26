Russia-Ukraine war: Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens to be evacuated via Hungary

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy Hungary issued an advisory for Indians to be evacuated from Ukraine via Hungary.

In a detailed advisory, the Indian Embassy said it is coordinating with the Government of Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through Zahony- Uzhhorod border crossing. For this, a liaison unit from the Embassy of India has been stationed at Zahony, and it is coordinating with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzhhorod.

Stranded Indians are being brought in batches through this check point for onward travel to Budapest for returning to India on Air India flights. Kindly note that this border crossing Uzhhorod (Ungvar)- Csap-KPP Tysa-Zahony allows border crossing only by bus/van and walk in is not allowed. Students coming though this border crossing should possess valid passport, Residence permit, Student ID card, Vaccination Card/ Certificate.

The advisory further said, In case if Indians are close to Kpp Tysa border crossing and planning to move on their own into Hungary, it is recommended that they move back to Uzhhorod and stay in touch with the Hungarian Consulate General and Dr. Amrik Dhillon of Uzhhorod National University (Contact No. +380 63 725 1523), Mr. Ankur from Embassy (Contact No. 036304644597).

This will ensure that in case of any delays at crossing, students do not get stuck at the crossing and spend night in open.

It also shared details for entry through other border crossing below:

It is possible for students possessing Indian passport/Resident Permit/Schengen Visa/valid vaccination certificate to also cross into Hungary from other border crossings now. However, this is not recommended and please note that there is a very long waiting time at these check points and no presence of Indian Embassy unit to facilitate entry into the Hungarian side.

Students who are close to these other check points and wish to enter Hungary through these border crossings on their own should try to travel to Budapest through public transport. Some more travel options, other than on Air India, on commercial flights out of Budapest may become available from Budapest.

For any facilitation or advice, after reaching Budapest, such students should stay in touch with Mr Sanjay Sharma, President BSH (Contact No.+36305990509) and Sh Radhe Lal, Attache, Embassy of India (Contact No.+36308644595).

Meanwhile, the first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar today.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kiev were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:56 PM IST