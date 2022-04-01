Russia, Ukraine resume peace talks via video conference: Here's all you need to know

Russia and Ukraine have on Friday resumed peace talks by video conference, a Russian negotiator told news agency AFP. This comes after Moscow reported a Ukrainian strike on a fuel depot in western Russia.

During the talks, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will intensify efforts to work out an agreement needed for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news agency quoted head of Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia as saying in a social media post.

"We hope that the presidents of the countries will meet next," Arakhamia said, noting that the Ukrainian side insists that the meeting take place anywhere but Russia or Belarus.

According to Russia's TASS News Agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is no clear timeframe of a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"We said earlier that a meeting at the highest level should be preceded by the finalisation of work on the text of the agreement, the approval and initialing of this text by high-ranking officials," he added.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian and Russian delegations held their latest round of peace talks in Turkey's city of Istanbul, the fifth since Moscow waged its war on Kyiv on February 24.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:08 PM IST