 Russia Moves To Fully Block WhatsApp, Pushes State-backed Rival App
Russia has attempted to fully block Meta-owned WhatsApp, the company said, alleging the move is aimed at pushing users to a state-backed rival app called ‘MAX’. The Kremlin said Meta must comply with Russian laws to resume operations. The step marks Moscow’s latest crackdown on foreign tech firms since the Ukraine invasion.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:06 AM IST
article-image
Russia Moves To Fully Block WhatsApp, Pushes State-backed Rival App | Photo: Pexels

Moscow: Russia has attempted to fully block Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp in the country, the messaging service said on Wednesday, as Moscow intensifies efforts to promote home-grown digital platforms and tighten control over its internet space.

According to a Reuters report, a WhatsApp spokesperson stated that the move appears aimed at forcing users to shift to a state-backed rival application called ‘MAX’. The company alleged that the alternative platform could be used for surveillance, a claim that Russian state media have denied.

“WhatsApp has been blocked as part of Russia’s efforts to push people onto a state-owned surveillance app,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company would continue efforts to keep users connected.

The development comes amid a prolonged standoff between Moscow and foreign technology firms, which escalated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian authorities have since tightened regulations on global tech companies, accusing them of failing to comply with domestic laws and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any return of WhatsApp would depend on Meta’s willingness to comply with Russian legislation. “If the Meta corporation fulfils this and enters into dialogue with Russian authorities, then we have the possibility of reaching an agreement,” Peskov told state news agency TASS. “If the corporation sticks to an uncompromising position and shows itself unready to align with Russian legislation, then there is no chance,” he added.

The Financial Times earlier reported that Russian authorities had removed WhatsApp, which has around 100 million users in the country, from an online services registry maintained by Roskomnadzor, the state communications watchdog.

Russia has increasingly targeted foreign-owned communication platforms over the past year. Authorities have restricted certain calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, citing their alleged refusal to share data in cases related to fraud and terrorism. In December 2025, Russia also blocked Apple’s FaceTime video-calling service.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has previously said the platform would remain committed to protecting freedom of speech and user privacy, despite mounting pressure from governments.

