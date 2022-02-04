Rose Day 2022: Best places to buy roses in Mumbai (online and offline)

The Valentine's Week is not special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. The first half of the celebration begins from February 7 and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day', while the days later follow in for fun - slap day, kick day, etc.

With Rose Day approaching soon on February 7, here are some places in Mumbai both online and offline where you can buy roses to surprise your loved ones.

#1 The local vendor from gully

The quick and most suggested hack to purchase a bunch of roses and a single flower is the flower seller next to our residence. The ones might be eagerly waiting for celebrations and festivities to sell their product to the seekers. Pick some from them at affordable prices to impress not only your loved one but also the local flower vendor.

#2 Ferns N Petals

In the game since 1994, Ferns N Petals have become the largest retail network of florists in India with 300 shops. Your one stop destination for not only roses but also cakes, gifts, chocolates. It also offers online delivery.

#3 Mumbai Florists

With a shop in Juhu, Mumbai and three others spread across the city, Mumbai florists offers a great selection of roses and other gifts for your loved ones. From Red Roses Bouquet to cakes for every occasion, it also offers same-day and midnight deliveries.

#4 Arena Flowers

Also located in Juhu, Arena Flowers offers same-day delivery till midnight across Mumbai. Open 24 hours, it offers a great collection of red roses and many other flower bouquets for your loved ones.

#5 May Flower - Florist & Flowers Shop

Founded in 1980, May Flowers have been in the game for more than 38 years and are expected to be best in the business. Located in Prabhadevi, the shop also offers online delivery for roses and bouquets.

These shops promise to deliver exceptionally high quality roses and bouquets. With a wide range of collections, they are sure to take your loved ones by surprise. However, if you are not willing to travel to these shops or do not have access to the internet, you can simply buy a simple yet efficient rose or bouquet from the roadside vendors.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:52 PM IST