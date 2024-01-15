Red Sea: US fighter Aircraft Shoots Down Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Fired From Houthi-Controlled Region In Yemen

US fighter aircraft on Sunday (January 14, 2024) shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired at a US Navy destroyer from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, U.S. Central Command said.

CENTCOM posted X: “On Jan. 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea.”

“The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by U.S. fighter aircraft,” the command posted.

No injury or damage was caused due to the incident.

The US and the United Kingdom last week carried out 23 overnight airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemeni capital Sanaa as well as the provinces of Al Hudaydah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada.

The airstrikes have escalated the tense political scenario in the region.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently urged countries to avoid an escalation in the situation in the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels in Yemen have been attacking commercial vessels amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

