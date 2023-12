In what could result into a fresh escalation, Iran-backed rebel boats attacked US Navy choppers and merchant ships, according to American military.

Reports claimed that the Houthis attacked US navy helicopter and the ship MAERSK Hangzhou with speedboats.

The Houthis also sent speedboats and shots were exchanged between the ship's guards and the US Navy helicopter.

Despite US assurances to Maersk, Ansarullah struck MAERSK Hangzhou vessel with a missile.



The Houthis also sent speedboats and shots were exchanged between the ship's guards and the US Navy helicopter.

