Reaching new heights: Sri Lanka's Coconut Minister climbs tree for press conference

Perched atop a coconut tree, a Sri Lankan Minister on Friday held a rather unusual press conference. State Minister of Coconut, Arundika Fernando was addressing a gathering about a shortage of coconuts in the country.
And for reasons best known to himself, he chose to be seated at around eye level on a harness attached to a coconut tree while clutching a green coconut. And as a News First report noted, it took a great effort for the State Minister's supporters to get him out of the coconut tree climbing contraption.
The tree in question was in his coconut estate in Dankotuwa and reportedly he also picked several coconuts. He also tested a machine to climb coconut trees.
According to reports, he addressed the media and spoke about how the price of coconuts had risen amid increased demand for coconut products across the world. He also said that those employed to pick coconuts must be paid Rs 100 per tree. He also reportedly, vowed to not to import coconuts despite an increase in price.
News First quoted Fernando as saying, "We hope to utilise every available plot of land for the cultivation of coconuts and boost the industry to one which would generate foreign exchange to the country."
