COVID-19 vaccine update: 1 in 7 Russia’s coronavirus vaccine volunteers report side effects, says Russian Minister

One in seven volunteers complained of side effects after being injected with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, said the Soviet nation's health minister Mikhail Murashko.
Mikhail Murashko said more than 300 out of the announced 40,000 volunteers have been vaccinated with Sputnik V so far. "Over 300 volunteers have been inoculated during the post-registration trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine around 14 percent of them have reported fatigue, muscle pain or high body temperature", Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the Moscow Times.
The Russian health minister’s comments came after the country’s sovereign wealth fund the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said that it will supply 100 million (10 crore) doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the drug maker upon getting regulatory approval in India.
The RDIF and Dr Reddy's Laboratories have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, RDIF and Dr Reddy's said in a joint statement.
On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.
Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India, the statement added. It, however, did not provide any financial details of the agreement between the partners.
