COVID-19 vaccine update: AstraZeneca's trial illness may not be linked to coronavirus vaccine, says Oxford University

Just days after AstraZeneca resumed trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, the University of Oxford has said that the unexplained illness observed in a volunteer of the last stage clinical trials may not have been related to its coronavirus vaccine. The information was shared by Oxford University in a document related to participant information.

According to a report by Reuters, the University of Oxford in the document said that safety reviews were conducted when volunteers in the trials for testing the vaccine candidate, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, developed unexplained neurological symptoms including changed sensation or limb weakness, and the study was paused while a safety review took place.