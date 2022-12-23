Putin threatens to destroy Ukraine's Patriot Missile Systems, provided by the US

AP

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to "weed out" the Patriot air defence system the United States plans to supply to Kyiv amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Pentagon this week announced an additional USD 850 million of security assistance for Ukraine, bringing total military aid for Kyiv to USD 21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

The latest assistance included the Patriot Air Defence System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling.

"It is said that the Patriot systems may be sent to Ukraine. Let them do it; we will weed out the Patriots too. And they will have to send something to replace them with or create new systems," Putin told reporters, adding that the deliveries would extend the fighting.

"We take this into account and count everything that is being sent there, how many systems there are in the depots, how many more they can manufacture and how fast, and if they can train the necessary personnel," he added.

Putin made these remarks in response to a question on the agreement on supplying Patriot missile battery to Ukraine that was reached during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States.

The Russia President dismissed the Patriot system as a pretty "old system" and added that "it doesn't work like our S-300." "Nevertheless, those who oppose us assume that these systems are defensive weapons. All right. We will just keep that in mind, and there is always an antidote. So those who are doing this, are doing it in vain: it just prolongs the conflict, and that's that," he added.

Over the war in Ukraine, Putin said Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the conflict and that fighting should end as soon as possible.

"In short, we will do our best to end this, and the sooner, the better, of course. As for what and how this is taking place, I have noted on numerous occasions that the intensification of the conflict will lead to unjustified losses," he added.

Answering why his annual address was cancelled this year, Putin said the problem is these are fast-moving events, and the situation is developing very rapidly.

He said it is rather difficult to pin down results at a specific moment and specific plans for the near future.

"But the point of the address lies in what I have just said. It has been reflected in my statements one way or another," he added.