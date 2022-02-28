Problems, disagreements best resolved through dialogue, says Dalai Lama on Ukraine-Russia crisis

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday expressed anguish over the Ukraine crisis, and said that problems and disagreements are best resolved through dialogue.

While expressing anguish over the Ukraine crisis, Dalai Lama called for peace to be swiftly restored in the eastern European country.

In a statement issued, Dalai Lama said: "I have been deeply saddened by the conflict in Ukraine. Our world has become so interdependent that violent conflict between two countries inevitably impacts the rest of the word. War is outdated - non-violence is the only way. We need to develop a sense of the oneness of humanity by considering other human beings as brothers and sisters. This is how we will build a more peaceful world."

"Problems and disagreements are best resolved through dialogue. Genuine peace comes about through mutual understanding and respect for each other's wellbeing," Dalai Lama said.

Hoping that peace is swiftly restored in Ukraine, he said, "We must not lose hope. The 20th century was a century of war and bloodshed. The 21st century must be a century of dialogue."

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert, but the explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the start of the invasion appeared to subside around Ukraine's capital overnight as the Kremlin's military advances were slowed by an outgunned but determined resistance.

Ukraine's embattled leader, meanwhile, agreed to talks with Moscow, and Western nations planned to send arms and other supplies to the country's defenders.

Citing "aggressive statements" by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin on Sunday issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia's nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:18 PM IST