Haunting CCTV Shows Homeless Ex-Con Stab Ukrainian Refugee To Death On Charlotte Light Rail

Charlotte: A CCTV footage showing the disturbing moment wherein a homeless ex-convict stabbed a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee to death, has been doing the rounds on social media. The random attack took place in a Charlotte light rail train in New York.



Iryna Zarutska, who fled war-torn Ukraine in search of safety, was on the Lynx Blue Line on August 22, wearing her pizzeria uniform when the assault occurred.

What Did the Police Investigation Reveal?



According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the footage shows Zarutska boarding the train at 9:46 pm and sitting while looking at her phone, unaware of the danger approaching from behind. Four minutes later, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr pulled out a folding knife and stabbed her three times, including once in the neck.



The video captures Brown calmly walking through the rail car, removing his sweatshirt and standing by the doors, while blood is seen dripping from his body. Zarutska collapsed in her seat, clutching her neck, and was later pronounced dead on the train. Brown disembarked at the next stop, where police recovered the knife near the platform. He was treated at a hospital for a hand injury before being arrested and charged with first-degree murder.



Suspect’s Troubled History



Brown Jr has a lengthy criminal record, including prior arrests for larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats. Court records show he previously served five years in prison for robbery involving a deadly weapon. In January, Brown was charged with misusing 911 after claiming “man-made material” inside his body controlled his actions.

In response to the attack, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) officials announced a series of safety measures during a 2 September public transit meeting. These include hiring a chief safety and security officer, tripling the safety budget, and upgrading surveillance cameras.



The Charlotte City Council will consider expanding police patrols on buses and trains during a session on 22 September.



Zarutska’s family set up a GoFundMe, which has raised over $38,000, saying she had “recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning.” The police investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to search for a motive.