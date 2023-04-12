 Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation without wife Meghan Markle
It will be the first time Prince Harry will be seen with the Royal Family since the release of his best-selling memoir.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle | File pic

Prince Harry will be attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III without his wife Meghan Markle. The ceremony will take place on May 6 at the Westminster Abbey with over 2000 guests in attendance.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Wednesday. It will be the first time he will have been seen with the Royal Family since the release of his best-selling memoir.

More details to follow...

