World

Updated on IST

Press freedom 'non-existent' under 'fascist' government: Bilawal Bhutto

By Asia News International

"I heard last night that three TV channels -- Channel 24, AbTak and Capital TV -- had been pulled off-air without any notice or due process.

Press freedom 'non-existent' under 'fascist' government: Bilawal Bhutto

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in