President Biden To Hold Talks With PM Modi On G20 Sidelines

While in New Delhi, the President will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation

Shankar RajUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
World: Biden To Hold Talks With Modi On G20 Sidelines | File

Washington: US President Joe Biden will make a trip to India next week to participate in the G20 Summit and have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the meeting, the White House has confirmed.

“On Thursday (September 7), the President will travel to New Delhi, India, to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the White House said.

Biden to reaffirm US's Commitment to G20

“While in New Delhi, the President will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026,” it said.

The two leaders will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges, the White House said.

G20 Summit Scheduled to take place on September 9, 10

As President of the G20, India will host global leaders for the summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the multinational group.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK and the US, as well as the EU.

The guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.

