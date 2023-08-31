G20 Summit 2023: Helicopters Land At Le Meridien Hotel, Dramatic Visuals Surface

Twitter

A helicopter was seen hovering over the Le Meridien hotel in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit, which scheduled on September 9 and 10. Le Meridien is one of the four hotels that will host G20 guests during the two-day summit.

According to a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the helicopter flew over Le Meridien as part of security drills. A person was seen coming down from the helicopter. No official details were revealed.

Preparations and lockdown rumours

In the days leading to the G20 Summit, Delhi authorities began preparations to host the more than 25 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the summit. This would be India's first hosting of the group since it started initiated summit-level meetings following the 2008 financial crisis.

Amid the preparations, rumours about New Delhi going under surfaced. However, authorities clarified that while there will not be a complete lockdown, it would be a 'controlled zone' in the New Delhi district.

"Regarding the G20 summit, rumours are spreading that Delhi will be under lockdown at that time. It is factually not correct. As a number of heads of states are coming and international organisations are joining, that's why we have made a 'controlled zone' in the New Delhi district," Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said.

"All the commercial establishments have been closed in this area for three days (September 8-10). We have been advising people to travel by Delhi Metro. Bonafide residents of the restricted zone will be allowed to move by displaying a valid ID. No restriction on the movement of essential commodities coming through Delhi borders," Nalwa added.

