'PoK Is Foreign Territory': Pakistan's SHOCKING Admission! Islamabad HC Questions Deployment Of Troops On Foreign Soil

Mumbai: In a recent turn of events which is good news for India, Pakistan has admitted that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) is not an integral part of the country. Pakistan, which refers to PoK as Azad Kashmir or AJK, has revealed its own dilemma regarding the disputed piece of land. In a shocking incident for Pakistan, a government lawyer made a startling claim in the Islamabad High Court, asserting that PoK is a foreign territory.

PoK is considered to be an integral part by India, and Pakistan has occupied the land, claiming it as Azad Kashmir. In the Islamabad High Court on Friday, the Federal Prosecutor General told the court that Ahmed Farhad is on physical remand in Azad Kashmir until June 2. He cannot be produced before the Islamabad court as Azad Kashmir is a foreign territory.

The Islamabad High Court was surprised by the lawyer's argument and stated that if Azad Kashmir is a foreign territory and not an integral part of Pakistan, then how did the Pakistani military and Pakistani Rangers enter the land here from Pakistan. The court further stated that the lawyer's claim invited backlash on social media. He is being criticized by various personalities, including media persons, who are furious over the lawyer's claims regarding the status of Azad Kashmir.

One of the reporters criticized the lawyer over the incident and said, "State of Pakistan projecting AJK in a very negative perspective. They kidnapped a poet from Islamabad. They don’t have the moral courage to admit the kidnapping and now they showed his arrest in AJK and told IHC that AJK is foreign territory. Means they have the authority of an occupying force in AJK but Pakistani courts have no jurisdiction."

He also informed about the incident on his social media account and said, "In the Islamabad High Court today, the Federal Prosecutor General told the court that Ahmed Farhad is on physical remand in Azad Kashmir until June 2. He cannot be produced before the Islamabad court as Azad Kashmir is a foreign territory. I started to wonder how the Rangers entered this foreign territory from Pakistan while the Prime Minister of the foreign territory clearly said that he did not call the Rangers."

State representatives referred to AJK as a “ Foreign Territory “ ! ? Is he saying AJK is under Pakistan’s occupation?

Another reporter said, "State representatives referred to AJK as a "Foreign Territory"!? Is he saying AJK is under Pakistan’s occupation?" One of the users also said, "AJK is Pakistan, period. When are we going to stop these special statuses of reconquered territories?" Another user said, "Big unfortunate, they are openly supporting India now..."