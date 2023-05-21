PM Modi dons jacket made of recycled material during G7 Meet in Japan; check pictures here |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a sleeveless jacket made of recycled material during his visit to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday, as part of the ongoing G7 Summit. The beige "sadri" jacket received attention for its sustainable design.

PM Modi paid floral tributes at the memorial

Accompanied by world leaders such as Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the memorial museum dedicated to the victims of the US atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima in 1945, which marked the end of World War II. He also signed the visitor's book at the museum, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Went to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park this morning. pic.twitter.com/H3NlkcFxF0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023

About PM Modi's three-day visit to Japan

During his three-day visit to Japan for the G7 Summit, PM Modi engaged with several global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and UN Chief Antonio Guterres. The Indian Prime Minister's presence at the summit provided opportunities for important bilateral and multilateral discussions.

PM Modi promoting eco-friendly products

PM Modi's choice to wear eco-friendly attire is not new. In February, he was seen wearing a sleeveless sky-blue jacket, gifted to him by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which was made using recycled material from plastic bottles. This endorsement of sustainable fashion aligns with Modi's commitment to environmental conservation.

G7 Summit Engagements

Besides his visit to the Peace Memorial Museum, PM Modi attended three sessions at the G7 Summit, where leaders discussed various global issues. He also held meetings with leaders such as Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and UN Chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the summit.