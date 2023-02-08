PM Modi dons special blue jacket made from recycled plastic bottles in Parliament, check picture

Twitter/@payalmehta100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to respond to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, was seen in parliament today wearing a special blue jacket made from recycled plastic bottles.

The jacket was presented to PM Modi by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

The goal of the Energy Week was to highlight India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

Over ten crore plastic bottles will be recycled to create environmentally friendly clothing for Indian Oil employees and the armed forces.

