PM Modi Becomes First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Guyana In 56 Years, Receives Guard Of Honour

received at the airport by President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and over a dozen cabinet ministers (L) & PM Modi receiving Guard of Honour (R) | X @Narendra Modi

Georgetown [Guyana]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Guyana, the first Indian PM to visit the country in 56 years.

In an unprecedented gesture, he was received at the airport by President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and over a dozen cabinet ministers.

On PM's arrival, the President of Guyana shared a hug and exchanged pleasantries. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour in Georgetown, Guyana.

Landed in Guyana a short while ago. Gratitude to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, PM Mark Anthony Phillips, senior ministers and other dignitaries for coming to receive me at the airport. I am confident this visit will deepen the friendship between our nations. @presidentaligy… pic.twitter.com/B5hN0R96ld — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi witnesses cultural performances in Georgetown, Guyana



PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Guyana. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and will address a special sitting of Guyana's parliament. He will also join…

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana as he arrives at a hotel in Georgetown.



#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana as he arrives at a hotel in Georgetown.

About PM Modi's Visit To Guyana

During his visit, PM Modi will address a special sitting of Guyana's parliament. He will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

In a press briefing ahead of PM's visit to Guyana, the Ministry of External Affairs had noted that Prime Minister's visit comes at the invitation of Guyanese President Mohammad Irfaan Ali.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said, "Recently, there has been an uptick in high-level contacts between India and Guyana. President Irfaan Ali himself was a chief guest at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2023".

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour in Georgetown, Guyana



#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour in Georgetown, Guyana

#WATCH | Guyana: PM Narendra Modi presented with the ‘Key to the City’ of Georgetown.



#WATCH | Guyana: PM Narendra Modi presented with the 'Key to the City' of Georgetown.

#WATCH | Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana along with 4 ministers from Guyana, PM of Grenada and PM of Barbados received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a hotel in Georgetown, Guyana



#WATCH | Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana along with 4 ministers from Guyana, PM of Grenada and PM of Barbados received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a hotel in Georgetown, Guyana

He added, "We have had a longstanding developmental partnership with Guyana, and this is in the fields of health, connectivity, and renewable power. The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) built an ocean-going ferry, which we supplied to Guyana last year. We also supplied two HAL 228 aircraft under a line of credit to Guyana this year. Solar lighting for about 30,000 indigenous communities has been provided to 30,000 households. And we have so far had 800 ITEC alumni from Guyana who have studied in India. We hope to partner with them in a number of fields, including in hydrocarbons, but also in areas of healthcare, education and defence."

Elaborating on the Guyana visit, Mazumdar said that the PM will engage in delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali.

The MEA official further said that Guyana is the fastest-growing economy in the world and asserted that India in future will get the opportunity to partner with them in various fields. "It is the fastest-growing economy in the world, and we will have opportunities for partnering with them in diverse fields," Mazumdar said.

