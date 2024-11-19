G20 Summit: PM Modi Raises Issue Of Indian Economic Offenders In UK With British PM Keir Starmer

PM Modi holding a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. | X @Narendra Modi

Rio de Janiero: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said, where the two decided to address the issue of Indian economic offenders residing in the UK.

Prime Minister noted the importance of addressing the issue of economic offenders from India in the UK. The two leaders also agreed on the need to make progress on issues related to migration and mobility, as per the statement.

This was the first meeting between the two Prime Ministers. PM Modi congratulated Starmer on his assumption of office. Starmer also extended warm wishes to PM Modi on his historic third term in office, the statement said.

Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security,… pic.twitter.com/eJk6hBnDJl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Prime Ministers Of India & UK Express Satisfaction At The Progress In The Bilateral Relationship

Expressing satisfaction at the progress in the bilateral relationship, the two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on economy, trade, new and emerging technologies, research and innovation, green finance and people-to-people contacts. They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including on international and regional issues of significance, as per the statement.

Leaders On The Importance Of Resuming The Free Trade Agreement Negotiations

Both leaders underlined the importance of resuming the Free Trade Agreement negotiations at an early date and expressed confidence in the ability of the negotiating teams, to address the remaining issues to mutual satisfaction, leading to a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward looking Free Trade Agreement.

Recognizing the ample opportunities for further engagement between the two sides in the light of growing bilateral economic and business relations and with a view to better serve the consular requirements of the Indian community in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Modi announced the establishment of two new Consulates General of India in the United Kingdom in Belfast and Manchester. Starmer welcomed the announcement.

As per the statement, the two leaders directed their Ministers and senior officials to work towards faster implementation of the various understandings that form part of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also looked forward to more frequent dialogue and discussions.

