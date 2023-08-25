PM Modi Arrives In Greece On 1-Day Official Visit (WATCH)

PM Modi arrives in Greece | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, arrived in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years. PM Modi is visiting Athens at the invitation of Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and is on a one-day official visit to Greece.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis received PM Modi on his arrival in Athens.

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Greece

On PM Modi's one-day Greece visit, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed about PM's scheduled programmes in Greece.

"The PM will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Thereafter, he will meet the President of Greece, hold talks with the Greek PM and meet with business leaders of both sides. Before departing, the PM will interact with the Indian community who are all excited to receive him after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Athens from Waterkloof Airforce Base, South Africa.

Members of the Indian diaspora were seen waiting to welcome PM Modi in Athens. A member of the Indian diaspora awaiting PM Modi's arrival outside Athens hotel said, "We feel proud to be an Indian. We are very excited. Welcome, Modi ji!"

On PM Modi's visit to Greece, an Indian community member in Athens said, "The Indian community is gathered here to welcome PM Modi. Discussions between PM Modi and Greek PM on issues of trade and migrants will help further improve relations between the two countries."

