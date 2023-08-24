PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Have 'Conversation' On LAC Border Issue Along BRICS Summit 2023 Sidelines

Antalya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma posing for a group photo before the BRICS meeting in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma(PTI11_15_2015_000106B) |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a brief discussion said Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The two had a conversation on sidelines of BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa.

Kwatra reportedly said that PM Modi raised India's concerns on unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control of the India-China border areas.

"Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns at the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas," Kwatra said.