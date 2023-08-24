 PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Have 'Conversation' On LAC Border Issue Along BRICS Summit 2023 Sidelines
India's foreign secretary reportedly said that PM Modi raised India's concerns on unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control of the India-China border areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a brief discussion said Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The two had a conversation on sidelines of BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa.

Kwatra reportedly said that PM Modi raised India's concerns on unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control of the India-China border areas.

"Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns at the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas," Kwatra said.

