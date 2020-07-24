‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’: Trump's 'cognitive test' is the internet's favourite meme

US President Donald Trump insisted that he took a ‘cognitive test’ that was ‘difficult’.

During an interaction, with Fox News medical analyst, and New York University professor of medicine, Marc K Siegel, Trump gave an example of the question in which a patient is asked to remember and repeat five words in the given order.

“Person, woman, man, camera, TV,” Trump explained, adding that listing the words in order was worth "extra points", and that the task was too easy for him.

“They said nobody gets it in order, it’s actually not that easy. But for me it was easy. And that’s not an easy question,” he told Siegel.

Trump went on to add that after asking several questions the doctor returned to the list of words and asked him to repeat them.

“And you go, ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ ‘I do it because I have like a good memory? Because I’m cognitively there.’”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to churn out reactions and memes based on Trump’s statement.