Twitter removes video posted by Donald Trump after copyright notice by rock band Linkin Park

Twitter today removed a video retweeted by USA President Donald Trump which included music from the American rock band Linkin Park, after the band sent a copyright notice to the microblogging site.

The band did not just stop at sending a notice for removal of the video and said that it does not authorise Trump's organisation to use any of their music.

The official Twitter handle of the band today came up with a statement: "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued (sic)."