Pentagon contradicts Trump’s threat to hit Iranian cultural sites

Washington: The Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from President Donald Trump's assertions that he would bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the US will "follow the laws of armed conflict." When asked if that ruled out targeting cultural sites, Esper said pointedly, "That's the laws of armed conflict."

The split between the president and his Pentagon chief came amid heightened tensions with Tehran following a US drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Trump had twice warned that he would hit Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates against the US.

Meanwhile, The Pentagon has said that that there was no policy change regarding the presence of US troops in Iraq, after media reports said that American personnel were preparing to withdraw from the war-torn country.