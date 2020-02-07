Pangolins a potential intermediate host of novel coronavirus: Liu Yahong

Results showed that pangolins are a potential intermediate host of the novel coronavirus, Liu said, adding that the study will support the prevention and control of the epidemic, as well as offer scientific reference for policies on wild animals.

Shen Yongyi, a professor with the university and a member of the research team, said previous research had found the new coronavirus originated in bats, but as the spread of the virus happened in winter, it was unlikely that people had been directly infected by bats, which were hibernating.

"So our task is to find the intermediate host that 'bridges' bats and people," Shen said.

Shen said there are usually multiple intermediate hosts, and pangolins may be just one of them.

"On the one hand, we hope this result will warn people to stay away from wild animals. On the other, we would like to share it with research fellows in the hope of making efforts together to find other possible intermediate hosts to promote the epidemic prevention and control," he said.