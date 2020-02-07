Candian artist causes panic on flight after faking coronavirus infection

Toronto: A self-proclaimed 'artist' from Canada created panic on board a WestJet flight after announcing that he was infected with the coronavirus.

According to The Verge, the Ontario Peel Police charged James Potok on accounts with mischief and breach of recognizance.

The Verge cited CityNews, according to which, a footage from the flight from Toronto to Montego Bay shows the man with a surgical mask and a pair of gloves, declaring to the passengers that "I just came back from Hunan province, the capital of the coronavirus, I'm not feeling too well, Thank you." The airline was compelled to turn around the fight carrying 250 people back to Toronto, thanks to the antics of the "unruly guest".