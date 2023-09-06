 Pakistan's Tehrik-e-Taliban Attacks Security Forces In Chitral, Officials Deny Of Area Being Captured
Pakistan's Tehrik-e-Taliban Attacks Security Forces In Chitral, Officials Deny Of Area Being Captured

The TTP reportedly attacked the Janjareet Koh, Ustaoi and Usool areas of the Bamboret Valley, capturing two security checkpoints.

Militants of Pakistan's Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) reportedly attacked security checkpoints in Chitral district on Wednesday, according to reports. The attacks came as the country celebrates Defence Day.

“We have captured the check posts, took possession of weapons and other items, and also killed six soldiers,” TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said, according to The National.

Pakistan's security forces and TTP engaged in a gunfire following the attack. “The attack occurred in the early morning darkness while Pakistani border forces and police were stationed there,” Zu Maira, a policewoman posted in Bamboret, told The National. “However, army reinforcements have reached the border area, and an ongoing exchange of gunfire is reported.”

The TTP also reportedly took about eight soldiers hostage, according to reports.

Amid the reports that the TTP captured a portion of Chitral, a senior Pakistani security official told The Khorasan Diary, “There has been firing from Afghanistan with movement of TTP across the border in Chitral. This morning border post has come under fire but there is nothing significant. However; this is being retaliated. There is no truth of area being taken.”

