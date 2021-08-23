Afghanistan crisis: Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad's pro-Taliban rally exposes Pakistan

Amid the ongoiing crisis in Afghanistan, a rally was organised in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by supporters of insurgent group Taliban which proved and exposed Pakistan's claims of not supporting terror groups.

According to a report, videos have emerged from the area which show cadres of Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) taking part in the rally and firing celebratory shots in the air on Monday.

The leaders of the two terror groups then addressed the rallies.

In further embarrassment for the Pakistan government, some reporters have also posted photos of Taliban leader Mullah Baradar and ISI chief Faiz Hameed offering namaz together.

Not to forget that Pakistan was among the first countries which came out in support of Taliban violently taking control of Afghanistan in the wake of withdrawal of American forces. Prime Minister Imran Khan and many Pakistani ministers have made controversial statements, saying the Taliban are not "bad people" and are trying to govern Afghanistan through principles of Islam.

A top Republican lawmaker on Sunday alleged that Pakistan and its intelligence service have played a key role in fostering the Taliban and allowing it to eventually take over Afghanistan.

Mullan Barader, Sheikh Hakim and Faiz Hameed, ISI chief in one line of prayer. pic.twitter.com/H3UHargijD — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) August 21, 2021

Congressman Steve Chabot, Co-Chair of the India Caucus, said in his address to the virtual gala of Hindu Political Action Committee on Sunday that he applauds the Indian government for welcoming the Afghan religious minorities who have a good reason to fear persecution at the hands of the Taliban and their evil rule.

"In contrast, we all know that Pakistan and particularly its intelligence services played a key role fostering the Taliban and allowing them to eventually take over. It's just disgusting to watch Pakistani officials celebrate the victory of this group that will bring untold brutality to the Afghan people," Chabot said.

Meanwhile, a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The shooting at the airport came as the Taliban sent fighters north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning takeover earlier this month.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 04:44 PM IST