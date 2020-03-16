Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 136

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday witnessed a surge of 83 coronavirus cases, mostly in the Sindh province, bordering Iran, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 136, an official said.

Most of the new cases were reported in the southern Sindh province where a government spokesman said the infected persons were among those who were shifted from Taftaan on Iran's border to Sindh.

The official said that Sindh was on the top of the list with 103 patients, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 15, Balochistan 10, Gilgit-Baltistan 5, Islamabad 2 and Punjab 1.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho said the provincial tally of coronavirus victims soared to 103. She said there were 76 confirmed cases in Sukkur, who all arrived from Taftan, 26 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said the first reported cases in the province came from Taftan on the border with Iran where they were kept in isolation before allowed to go to their areas.

"Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for coronavirus. These are the first positive cases in KP," he said.

The number of quarantined pilgrims in Taftan rose to 4,000 by March 11. Some of them were allowed to go their provinces after local Balochistan government said it could not handle the rush of pilgrims coming from Iran.