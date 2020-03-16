Not making this up: Imran Khan's Health Minister at SAARC Coronavirus meet-up accused of smuggling 20 million masks!

There are few certitudes in life but Pakistan whining about Kashmir is one of them and embarrassing itself is one of them.

And not to leave anyone disappointed Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir stating that all ‘lockdown in the territory must be lifted’. And to add insult to injury, the man representing Pakistan actually has been accused of ‘smuggling masks to foreign countries’.

Journalist Geeta Mohan tweeted: “OK then... This is the man Pakistan sent for the #SAARC video conference. Don't think he should be part of the SAARC #CoronavirusPandemic fund.”

According to the article published on 24NewsHDTV.in, Dr Zafar Mirza was allegedly involved in smuggling 20 million face masks to foreign countries.

The Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association said in a complaint: “20 million face masks were smuggled out of Pakistan by aide of Mr Ghazanfar Ali Khan S/O Mr Maqbool Khan Deputy Director DRAP and Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister - complaint submitted by Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association.”