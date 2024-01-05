 Pakistan: Sunni Ulema Council Leader Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Islamabad
A senior leader of Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) Maulana Masood Ur Rehman Usmani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Islamabad on Friday, January 5.

Friday, January 05, 2024
article-image
Maulana Masood Ur Rehman Usmani shot dead in Pakistan | X/@Karamatull97516

Islamabad, January 5: A senior leader of Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) Maulana Masood Ur Rehman Usmani was murdered by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Islamabad on Friday, January 5. Maulana Masood Ur Rehman Usmani was the Deputy General Secretary of Sunni Ulema Council. A video of Maulana Masood Usmani lying seriously injured in the car surfaced on X.

According to local media reports, Maulana Masood Usmani was travelling in his car with a driver in Ghauri Town area of Islamabad. Two bike-borne assailants suddenly arrived and opened fire at Maulana Masood Usmani's car. He was critically injured in the firing and rushed to a hospital.

Maulana Masood Ur Rehman Usmani Shot Dead In Pakistan:

The doctors pronounced Maulana Masood Usmani dead. His driver sustained injuries on his hand and is being treated. Following the incident, the police reached the spot and sealed the crime site. Further investigation is underway to nab the persons behind the cleric's murder. It remained unclear why he was targetted.

