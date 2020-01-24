Pakistan slips 3 spots on global Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 despite increase in anti-corruption efforts

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business executives.

According to Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) Chairman Sohail Muzaffar, on clarification sought against the lowering of Islamabad's score by one point on CPI 2019, the Transparency International Secretariat explained that many countries have not performed well this year.

Many developed countries including Canada, France, the UK and Denmark have scored less than last year, though Denmark attained the first rank on CPI 2019.

In the index, the average score for Asia-Pacific was 45 out of 100, showing Afghanistan as 'highly corrupt' with a score of 16. New Zealand was on the top of the ranking in the region with a score of 87 followed by Singapore ranked fourth with a score of 85.