'We regularly quashed India when I was playing': Imran Khan says Pakistan had 'let itself down'

Khan said when he entered politics, again people laughed at him for years, but he never deviated from his goal.

Seeking to showcase Pakistan's economic growth potential, Khan said the country has huge natural resources such as copper and gold.

"I was told just the profit of only two blocks was two billion dollars. We have huge coal reserves. But we falter on productivity.

"When I went to China, I saw their productivity is huge. We have larger number of cows and buffaloes but China has much higher milk productivity," he said.

Terming overseas Pakistanis as one of the greatest resources, Khan said he wants them to come back to work for their country.

"They are best of the minds. We are trying to get them back and some have already come. I feel the highest amount of investment can come from overseas Pakistanis," he said.

On suggestions for the government taking the bill for international conferences, Khan said global expos are productive but he feels there is a need to save money as the government is going through an austerity programme.

"My own visit here is at a fraction of money spent earlier by the governments. I'm cancelling junkets of my ministers and allow them to go only after being totally convinced about productivity," he said.

On gender inequality, Khan said no country can prosper with a skewed development so we need to work towards raising the level of income for women, especially the women at the bottom of the social ladder.

He said a majority of children in Pakistan were not going to English medium schools and that needed to change.

We want to promote investment, that will create wealth and that would be used for all sections of society. If we can concentrate on the bottom of our society it will help a lot," he said.

Outlining his vision, Khan said his focus is on improving ease of doing business and to provide better governance.

"We are up against corrupt entrenched status quo that ruled Pakistan for 30 years. They are spreading gloom and doom because they don't want us to succeed.

"We also face deteriorating institutions. It takes time to restore them but we are doing that slowly and steadily. In the first year, two-third of our tax collection went for debt servicing... We are also looking at export-oriented growth," he said.