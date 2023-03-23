Pakistan: Sindh cops arrest scribe for insulting Hindu deity Hanuman, hurting religious sentiments

Aslam Baloch | Twitter

Pakistani journalist was arrested by Sindh Police under Blasphemy law for insulting Hindu deity Hanuman and hurting religious sentiments. A case was filed against him by the satellite police station of Mirpurkhas city. A photo of him behind the bars is also going viral on social media

Complaint was filed by Ramesh Kumar, the vice president of Luhana Panchayat, Mirpurkhas. Kumar claimed that he was out with his friends when he spotted local scribe Aslam Baloch's post of Lord Hanuman on his Facebook page and same post was circulated in WhatsApp groups, stated a BBC Hindi report.

The complainant said that the Aslam Baloch has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus by his act. He accused Aslam of trying to spread hate and communal disharmony and perturb the law and order situation. Sindhi Muslims, as per the report, had expressed concerns over the post.

A case was registered under Section 295 A of Pakistan Penal Code which provides for punishment to those who deliberately try to spread discord between two religions. Under the Section, a person could be punished with 10-year jail term if found guilty.

What did Aslam share on social media?

Aslam Baloch had shared Lord Hanuman's photo with caption, "Captain Shri Ram Park Wale". This post invited flak from many.

Minority Affairs Minister Gyanchand Israni contacted the top cops of Mirpurkhas police and issued orders to arrest him immediately.

Largest Population of Hindus in Sindh

Majority of Pakistani Hindu populace live in Sindh province and over 70% live in Mirpurkhas region and border districts Tharparkar, Umarcot and Sanghar fall under Mirpurkhas division. These districts have borders with India.