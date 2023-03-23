 Watch: Babar Azam conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third-highest civilian award
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Babar Azam conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third-highest civilian award

Watch: Babar Azam conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third-highest civilian award

Babar Azam took a short break from his official duties to attend the award ceremony held in Lahore on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday was conferred with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country's third-highest civilian award, for his outstanding contributions in the field of cricket.

28-year-old Babar Azam is the youngest Pakistani to receive the award.

He is also the fourth Pakistani cricketer to be conferred with the honour after former skippers Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Shahid Afridi.

Babar took a short break from his official duties to attend the award ceremony held in Lahore today.

Babar has played 47 Tests, 95 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in 2016. He has amassed 3696 runs in Tests, 4813 in ODIs and 3355 in T20I cricket.

Bismah Maroof honoured as well

Babar wasn't the only cricketer to be honoured at the ceremony as Pakistan women's team captain Bismah Maroof was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz while blind cricketer Masood Jan received the Pride of Performance award for their contributions to the sport.

Read Also
Simon Doull receives abusive text for criticising Babar Azam in PSL 2023: 'I get paid for it'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: MS Dhoni mobbed by Indian soldiers at Army camp in Jodhpur, spotted in uniform

Watch: MS Dhoni mobbed by Indian soldiers at Army camp in Jodhpur, spotted in uniform

'Certain players get protection': Sivaramakrishnan on Suryakumar Yadav's golden ducks

'Certain players get protection': Sivaramakrishnan on Suryakumar Yadav's golden ducks

Watch: Babar Azam conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third-highest civilian award

Watch: Babar Azam conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third-highest civilian award

Ajay Jadeja blames Indian team management for Suryakumar Yadav's flop show: 'You can't save anyone'

Ajay Jadeja blames Indian team management for Suryakumar Yadav's flop show: 'You can't save anyone'

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1