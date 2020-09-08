Pakistan sentences man to death for blasphemy

A Pakistani court here on Tuesday sentenced a Christian man to death under the controversial blasphemy law.

The Lahore Session Court sentenced to death Asif Pervaiz Masih, who was arrested in 2013 for allegedly blasphemy.

"Lahore's session court today awarded the death sentence to Asif Pervaiz Masih, a resident of Christian colony in Lahore, Youhana Abad.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him and also sentenced him three-year imprisonment," a senior court official told PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi convicted Pervaiz after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses against the suspect.

Hundreds of people including Muslims and Christians are languishing in jails in Pakistan facing blasphemy charges.