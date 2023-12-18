Pakistan: Robbers Shoot Dead Police Constable & His Son In Front Of Wife And Daughter In Islamabad; Horrific Visuals Surface

Robbers Shoot Dead Head Constable & His Son In Front Of Crowd In Islamabad; Horrific Visuals Surface | Twitter

Islamabad: In a shocking incident that came to light from Pakistan, a policeman and his son were killed in broad daylight by robbers in Islamabad. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that two assailants arrived with a pistol in their hand and killed the cop and his son in front of his wife and other kids.

The woman and her children were folding hands in front of the robbers

The woman and the kid are seen in the video pleading with the thieves not to kill them. The woman and her children were folding hands in front of the robbers and begging for the life of the Head Constable. However, the robbers turn deaf ears to their pleas and kill the policeman and his son. The woman is also seen seeking help from the onlookers.

#StreetCrime in #Islamabad: A policeman and his son were killed by Robbers. The policeman's wife and children were shouting and joining hands in front of the robbers, begging for the life of Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf.



The accused shot and killed the father and son. Head… pic.twitter.com/1UCesxMShX — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) December 17, 2023

The incident occurred in sector G-11

The incident occurred in sector G-11 which comes under the Ramna Police Station area. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Ashraf who works as a Head Constable in Pakistan Police.

The deceased can be seen fallen to the ground after being shot

It can be seen in the video that two robbers who arrive on a bike shoot dead the constable in the middle of the road. The deceased can be seen fallen to the ground after being shot and also gets hold of one leg of one of the attackers on the road. Another attacker who was present at the spot starts to run and flee the spot. The other attacker then frees himself from the grip of the victim and starts running.

They return to the spot and pick up the bike

After running for some distance, they realise that they have a bike which is lying in the middle of the road. They return to the spot and pick up the bike from the spot and try to start the bike. A youth came running to the spot while the robbers were trying to flee.

The youngster was also shot dead

The robber then flashes a gun at the youth after which the youngster also runs from the scene. There are reports that the youngster was also shot dead who was the son of the head constable.

Nobody steps forward to help the victim

Few onlookers are also seen in the video, however, nobody steps forward to help the victim and his son. The attackers flee the spot on the bike after killing the policeman and his son. There are no reports of any arrest in connection with the matter yet.