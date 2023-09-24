Pakistan: Police Tortures, Grabs & Drags Man By His Neck Even As His Wife Kept Pleading In Islamabad; Video Surfaces

Pakistan Police Tortures, Grabs & Drags Man By His Neck | Twitter

Islamabad: A shocking incident of police brutality has come to light from Pakistan's capital Islamabad. Two traffic police officers have been caught on camera fighting with a citizen in the middle of the road in broad daylight in Pakistan's capital. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the police officer grabbed the young man and dragged him by his neck into the car and took them to the police station.

Islamabad traffic police is facing ire from the citizens and the opposition parties

The young man can also be seen in the video grabbing the uniform of the police officer

The man was accompanied by a woman when he faced the police atrocity

Netizens are slamming the Islamabad police for their behaviour

Law and order in the country has been abolished

