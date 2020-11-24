Pakistan PM Imran Khan approves chemical castration of rapists: Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved in principle a law on chemical castration of rapists and fast tracking of sexual assault cases, a media report said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a federal cabinet meeting where the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape Ordinance, Geo TV has reported. However, there was no official announcement about it.

The report said the draft includes increasing women's role in policing, fast-tracking of rape cases and witness protection. Stressing that this was a serious matter, Khan said no delay will be tolerated.

"We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens," he said. Sources close to Khan said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement.

PM Imran Khan was quoting as saying that rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts, the report said. But Khan said castration will be a start.

Taking to Twitter, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator Faisal Javed Khan said the legislation will soon be tabled in Parliament.

There has been much debate around rape laws in Pakistan.

The rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Lahore in January 2018 and more recently the motorway gang-rape in Lahore sparked a debate on the severity of punishment given to prevent sexual assaults.