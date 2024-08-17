 Pakistan Plans Nationwide Internet Firewall, Petition Says This Violates Citizen Rights: Report
There are already concerns about Pakistani government's imposition of curbs on internet use in the country. The new plans of establishing an internet firewall may further erode citizens' freedom, says a petition in Islamabad High Court.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Image for representation |

Amid severe internet issues and outages caused by political reasons, Pakistan government is planning to establish a nationwide internet firewall, reported Reuters. In light of recent curbs imposed by Pakistani government on social media platforms, the latest move has sparked concerns.

Pakistan Software Houses Association (PSHA) has been quoted in ARY News as saying that internet disruptions in recent times have already caused a loss of USD 300 million to the country's IT sector.

Khurram Rahat, Vice Chairman of PSHA, has expressed concern that establishment of such a firewall may jeopardise security of client data.

Petition before Islamabad High Court

Hamid Mir, a prominent Pakistani journalist has approached Islamabad High Court against plans to establish the firewall. The petition contends that a firewall will significantly decrease internet speeds in the country. This will in turn affect the youth of the country who are crucial to Pakistan's digital economy.

Mir has also said that setting up of such a firewall would infringe upon Pakistani citizens' rights.

Pakistan: Border Health Services Intensify Precautionary Measures Amid Mpox Outbreak Concerns
article-image

Among the respondents listed in the petition are: The Cabinet Secretary, Interior Secretary, IT Secretory, the Ministry of Human Rights and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

There are voices from Pakistani political circles as well.

As reported by ARY News, Senator Afnanullah Khan has said that due to disruptions in the country's internet services, freelancers and digital agencies have already lost hundreds of millions of dollars.

