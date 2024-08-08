 Pakistan Planning To Equip Iran With Shaheen-3 Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Planning To Equip Iran With Shaheen-3 Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles: Report

Pakistan Planning To Equip Iran With Shaheen-3 Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles: Report

Citing several Arab sources, the Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported that Pakistan discussed its willingness to supply Iran with mid-range missiles at a recent meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Jerusalem: In what could raise serious concerns in Tel Aviv and faraway Washington, certain reports have claimed that Pakistan plans to supply Tehran with its Shaheen-III medium-range ballistic missiles if Iran's ongoing conflict with Israel escalates.

Citing several Arab sources, the Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported that Pakistan discussed its willingness to supply Iran with mid-range missiles at a recent meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces
Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla

US Administration Aware Of Reports Coming Out Of The Region

On Tuesday, the US administration had also indicated that it was aware of such reports coming out of the region.

Read Also
Bangladesh Violence: Pakistan’s ISI, China & Internal Factors May Be Behind Fuelling & Inflaming...
article-image

"We've been very clear in our support for Israel and making sure they have what they need to defend themselves. And I don't think that you can look at this administration and not know what the message has been and what we have been very clear about," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when asked if the Biden administration had spoken to Islamabad about the issue, expressed concerns and conveyed the message.

About The OIC Executive Committee Meeting In Jeddah

On Wednesday, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee in Jeddah that was called by Iran to discuss the 57-member bloc's response to Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Dar also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently and has been in regular touch with Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagehri Kani.

The reports of Islamabad planning to supply Shaheen-III missiles could further irk the United States which has already announced that a Pakistani man with ties to Iran has been arrested for a plot to kill former US President Donald Trump. The involvement of Asif Raza Merchant, a 46-year-old Pakistani national from Karachi believed to be having close ties with Tehran, in the "murder-for-hire plot", has put the authorities in the Pakistani capital on a sticky wicket.

Read Also
Who Is Asif Raza Merchant? Pakistani Citizen Arrested For Allegedly Conspiring Donald Trump's...
article-image

Washington Warns Of 'Potential Risk Of Sanctions'

Earlier this year, Washington had warned of a "potential risk of sanctions" for anyone considering a business deal with Iran.

"Just let me say broadly, we advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions. But ultimately, the government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits," Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, said after the Iranian President's visit to Pakistan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Planning To Equip Iran With Shaheen-3 Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles: Report

Pakistan Planning To Equip Iran With Shaheen-3 Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles: Report

'Heartbroken I Can’t See Or Hug Her,' Says Saima Wazed, Daughter Of PM Sheikh Hasina, Amid...

'Heartbroken I Can’t See Or Hug Her,' Says Saima Wazed, Daughter Of PM Sheikh Hasina, Amid...

New York Times Changes Controversial 'Hindus In Bangladesh Face Revenge Attacks' Headline After...

New York Times Changes Controversial 'Hindus In Bangladesh Face Revenge Attacks' Headline After...

President Droupadi Murmu Begins New Zealand Leg Of 3-Nation Tour

President Droupadi Murmu Begins New Zealand Leg Of 3-Nation Tour

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Indian Visa Application Centers Closed Indefinitely; Diplomatic...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Indian Visa Application Centers Closed Indefinitely; Diplomatic...