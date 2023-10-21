Pakistan: Lashkar-E-Jabbar Founder & Maulana Masood Azhar's Close Aide Dawood Malik Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Waziristan

Dawood Malik Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Waziristan | Twitter

Waziristan: One more terrorist involved in anti-India activities has been killed on foreign soil by unknown gunmen. In a significant turn of events, Dawood Malik was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan's North Waziristan. Dawood Malik was the founder of Lashkar-e-Jabbar and also a close aid of one of India's most wanted extremists, Maulana Masood Azhar.

Dawood Malik was killed after masked gunmen opened fire at him

There are reports that Dawood Malik was killed after masked gunmen opened fire at the wanted extremist in the Mirali area of North Waziristan in Pakistan. There are reports that Dawood Malik was attacked while he was at a private clinic where the unknown assailants ambushed him and shot dead the wanted terrorist and fled the spot. The incident raises questions of a war among the terrorist organisations that are functional in Pakistan.

His elimination is a major blow to Lashkar-e-Jabbar

Dawood Malik had been a subject of intense scrutiny by security agencies due to his pivotal role in Lashkar-e-Jabbar, a radical group known for supporting extremist ideologies. His elimination is a major blow not only to Lashkar-e-Jabbar but also to the broader network of extremists he was associated with. The incidents of the killing of anti-India terrorists in Pakistan and other countries have gathered pace.

Qaiser Farooq was shot dead earlier in Karachi

Earlier, Qaiser Farooq who was one of the founding members of the banned and designated terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was also a close aide of the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai and LeT chief Hafiz Saeed was attacked and shot dead by unknown gunmen while he was walking in the streets of Karachi. A video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media.

