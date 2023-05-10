Pakistan: Imran Khan supporters steal coke & korma from Lahore Army official's house during protest; dramatic video surfaces

Pakistan: Imran Khan supporters steal food items from Lahore army official's house during protest; dramatic video surfaces |

In a recent update from Pakistan, following the arrest of former PM Imran Khan, supporters were caught on camera stealing away several items -- strawberries to roosters -- from an official building of the armed forces there. WATCH VIDEO

What's in the viral video?

The video was allegedly shot in the backdrop of the burning house of the Lahore corps commander that was set ablaze by protesters off late. However, some people from the crowd reported on camera that they had looted "army office" and picked things from their kitchen.

The video hinted at both men and women carrying away food items from there purportedly to their homes.

From strawberries to cooked korma, the public were seen openly moving away with the stolen items. One of them, as seen in the viral video, had also picked up a couple of roosters from the premises.

The loot took place at Lahore Corps Commander's house

In another video which was shared by a journalist from Pakistan, people were seen enjoying stolen strawberries. The video clearly mentioned that the incident came from the residence of the Pakistan Army's Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghanni.

About Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, PTI workers protested nationwide, including Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

According to the charges, Imran Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted 50 billion -- 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. Former PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019, Geo News reported.