Imran Khan arrested: Protesters ransack Lahore Corps Commander's house, steal peacocks; video goes viral |

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case, and his supporters responded with protests across the country. The situation escalated when protesters ransacked and looted the Corps Commander's House in Lahore, taking away items including peacocks kept inside the house. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

Protesters loot Corps Commander's house

In addition to the protests, the supporters of Imran Khan also ransacked and looted the Corps Commander's House in Lahore, causing damage to the property and taking away items including peacocks kept inside the house. In a video shared by Voice of America (VOA) Urdu on Twitter, a man can be seen holding a peacock in his arms. When asked why he took it, he replied of taking it because it was bought with "citizen's money (awam ka paisa)".

لاہور کے کور کمانڈر ہاؤس میں مظاہرین توڑ پھوڑ کے ساتھ لوٹ مار بھی کی اور لوگ چیزیں اٹھا کر اپنے ساتھ لے گئے۔ ایک شخص کور کمانڈر ہاؤس میں رکھا مور بھی اٹھا لایا۔#VOAUrdu #Lahore #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/NUxDh3Nn1I — VOA Urdu (@voaurdu) May 9, 2023

Protesters take to the streets

Soon after Imran Khan's arrest, his supporters hit the streets in large numbers, resulting in the imposition of Section 144 across the country. They also barged into the house of the Corps Commanders House in Lahore Cantt and the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi. Some members of the protesting mob were heard saying, "Kaha tha Imran Khan ko na chedna" (had warned not to harass Imran Khan).

Supporters demand Imran Khan's release

The official Twitter handle of Imran Khan's party shared a video showing scores of supporters marching on the streets demanding his release. The protests have continued, with many people calling for his immediate release. The situation remains tense, and security personnel have been deployed in large numbers to maintain order.

The Al-Qadir Trust Case

Imran Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which involves allegations of money laundering and embezzlement. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Rawalpindi issued a warrant against him on May 1, leading to his arrest. Imran Khan has denied the charges against him and called the case politically motivated.