 Kentucky Plane Crash Video: Exact Moments Of Impact Captured As UPS Cargo Plane Explodes In Louisville; 3 Killed
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldKentucky Plane Crash Video: Exact Moments Of Impact Captured As UPS Cargo Plane Explodes In Louisville; 3 Killed

Kentucky Plane Crash Video: Exact Moments Of Impact Captured As UPS Cargo Plane Explodes In Louisville; 3 Killed

The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 built in 1991, was bound for Honolulu when it went down around 5:15 pm (local time). Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the fatalities, calling it a tragic evening for Louisville, while emergency responders rushed to contain the fire and assist victims in the surrounding area.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 07:56 AM IST
article-image
Kentucky Plane Crash Video: Exact Moments Of Impact Captured As UPS Cargo Plane Explodes In Louisville; 3 Killed |

Kentucky (US): A massive UPS cargo plane carrying three crew members crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others. Officials fear the toll may rise as rescue operations continue.

Terrifying Crash Footage Surfaces

Dramatic videos of the incident have surfaced online, showing the exact moments of the crash. Footage captures the cargo jet taxiing down the runway, with flames visible on its left wing as it attempted to lift off. Within seconds, the aircraft appeared to lose control, tilting before slamming into the ground and erupting into a massive fireball. Thick black smoke billowed skyward as nearby residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion.

The impact also tore off part of a nearby building’s roof, as seen in the footage, while debris scattered across the end of the runway. Emergency sirens echoed throughout the vicinity as firefighters and rescue crews rushed to the scene.

FPJ Shorts
German Company Celonis To Expand Presence In India By Sending 300 People
German Company Celonis To Expand Presence In India By Sending 300 People
'Truly Inspirational': East Bengal To Felicitate Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh After Women's World Cup Win
'Truly Inspirational': East Bengal To Felicitate Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh After Women's World Cup Win
'SBI Open To Collaborating With Foreign Banks Once RBI Makes It Possible For Local Banks To Do Acquisition Finance': Chairman
'SBI Open To Collaborating With Foreign Banks Once RBI Makes It Possible For Local Banks To Do Acquisition Finance': Chairman
UEFA Champions League Round Up: Alexander-Arnold Suffers Defeat On Anfield Return, Van De Ven's Wonder Goal & Max Dowman Sets New Record
UEFA Champions League Round Up: Alexander-Arnold Suffers Defeat On Anfield Return, Van De Ven's Wonder Goal & Max Dowman Sets New Record
Read Also
Venezuela Plane Crash Video: Shocking Moment Of Small Aircraft Bursting Into Flames During Takeoff...
article-image

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for neighbourhoods north of the airport, extending to the Ohio River. Louisville’s airport is just 10 minutes from downtown, surrounded by residential blocks, a water park, and several museums, heightening concerns about potential civilian casualties.

UPS, which operates its largest global package handling facility in Louisville, released a statement expressing grief and confirming cooperation with investigators. The company’s Worldport hub employs thousands of workers, handles about 300 flights daily and sorts more than 400,000 packages every hour.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Poll, Scripts History By Becoming 1st...

US Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Poll, Scripts History By Becoming 1st...

Kentucky Plane Crash Video: Exact Moments Of Impact Captured As UPS Cargo Plane Explodes In...

Kentucky Plane Crash Video: Exact Moments Of Impact Captured As UPS Cargo Plane Explodes In...

Zohran Mamdani And Andrew Cuomo Cast Their Votes In High-Stakes NYC Mayoral Election 2025; Visuals...

Zohran Mamdani And Andrew Cuomo Cast Their Votes In High-Stakes NYC Mayoral Election 2025; Visuals...

Why Shein Banned All S*x Dolls? Reason Revealed Here

Why Shein Banned All S*x Dolls? Reason Revealed Here

Several Indian-American, South Asian Candidates On High-Stakes Ballots As US Goes To Polls

Several Indian-American, South Asian Candidates On High-Stakes Ballots As US Goes To Polls