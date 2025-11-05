Kentucky Plane Crash Video: Exact Moments Of Impact Captured As UPS Cargo Plane Explodes In Louisville; 3 Killed |

Kentucky (US): A massive UPS cargo plane carrying three crew members crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others. Officials fear the toll may rise as rescue operations continue.

UPS cargo flight 2976

Crashed around 5:15 ET after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport en route to Honolulu

The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.



Terrifying Crash Footage Surfaces

Dramatic videos of the incident have surfaced online, showing the exact moments of the crash. Footage captures the cargo jet taxiing down the runway, with flames visible on its left wing as it attempted to lift off. Within seconds, the aircraft appeared to lose control, tilting before slamming into the ground and erupting into a massive fireball. Thick black smoke billowed skyward as nearby residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion.

The impact also tore off part of a nearby building’s roof, as seen in the footage, while debris scattered across the end of the runway. Emergency sirens echoed throughout the vicinity as firefighters and rescue crews rushed to the scene.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for neighbourhoods north of the airport, extending to the Ohio River. Louisville’s airport is just 10 minutes from downtown, surrounded by residential blocks, a water park, and several museums, heightening concerns about potential civilian casualties.

UPS, which operates its largest global package handling facility in Louisville, released a statement expressing grief and confirming cooperation with investigators. The company’s Worldport hub employs thousands of workers, handles about 300 flights daily and sorts more than 400,000 packages every hour.